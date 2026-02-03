“Carousel Ticket to Ride” heading home from Westminster Dog Show

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) A Ventura dog has plenty of wags his tail about.

The Kooikerhondje or Dutch spaniel, known as Fergus at home and "Carousel Ticket to Ride" in the ring, competed in the 150th Westminster Dog Show early Tuesday morning.

It was the second time Nicole and Tom Scurrah's dog took part in the prestigious show in New York City.

Scurrah posted on social media that they were "heading home with another rosette and medallion."

Fergus has already won countless ribbons, including some at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

Due to stricter airline rules the Scurrahs didn't have a chance to buy Fergus an airline seat, so they drove to New York and will now drive back with some stops along the way to ski.

A condition of adopting Fergus from the breeder was to show him at least once and to breed him.

Scurrah got hooked on showing him even thought she said she never pictured herself showing at Westminster, not once, but twice.

Your News Channel will have more on Fergus and the Scurrah's adventure when they arrive home to Ventura later this month.