All Breeds celebrated at dog shows in Ventura

All Breed Dog Shows underway at Ventura County Fairgrounds where watching is free
Published 8:52 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The All Breed Shows Kennel Club of Beverly Hills is hosting dogs shows at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The dog shows that started on Friday and run through Sunday.

Members of the public are invited to watch for free.

In addition to watching the dogs, the handlers and the judges in action there are pet vendors on the grounds selling everything from dog food to grooming products.

Some of the dogs are heading to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City later this month.

The dog shows in Ventura continue from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

