Ostriches in Santa Ynez Valley stay cool during heat wave

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - While some in the Santa Ynez Valley tried to flee the heat wave, ostriches and emus flocked to the sprinklers at OstrichLand.

The valley reached triple-digit temperatures by the afternoon, but that didn't stop visitors from stopping by the central coast tourist destination to feed the animals.

Ostriches and Emus could be seen covered in mud and standing near sprinklers to stay cool.

OstrichLand staff said the flightless birds are not really affected by the heatwave because their species are native to hot climates. Ostriches are native to Africa and Emus are native to Australia.