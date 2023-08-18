Skip to Content
Animals

Dolphins on the run keep up with the Condor Express on a regular basis in the coastal waters

Dolphins
John Palminteri
Dolphins
Swift moving dolphins keep up with the Condor Express off shore.
Dolphins
John Palminteri
Swift moving dolphins keep up with the Condor Express off shore.
By
Updated
today at 9:10 am
Published 9:06 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you don't get out in the Santa Barbara Channel on a regular basis you may not realize how many dolphins are enjoying the environment just off the local coastline.

On board the Condor Express Thursday in search of whales, our Newschannel crew spotted thousands of dolphins.

This was in an area off of the Goleta coastline up towards Gaviota.

Some were newborns.

They were racing the boat, jumping, flipping in the air and darting in and out of the wake.

They are referred to as the "common dolphins."

It's not an unusual sighting, rather it's frequent as part of the whale watching trips locally.

Article Topic Follows: Animals

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content