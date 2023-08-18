Dolphins on the run keep up with the Condor Express on a regular basis in the coastal waters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you don't get out in the Santa Barbara Channel on a regular basis you may not realize how many dolphins are enjoying the environment just off the local coastline.

On board the Condor Express Thursday in search of whales, our Newschannel crew spotted thousands of dolphins.

This was in an area off of the Goleta coastline up towards Gaviota.

Some were newborns.

They were racing the boat, jumping, flipping in the air and darting in and out of the wake.

They are referred to as the "common dolphins."

It's not an unusual sighting, rather it's frequent as part of the whale watching trips locally.