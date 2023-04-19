86 turtles have been rescued and relocated from Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden pond in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Some familiar features of the Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden pond in Santa Barbara are moving to a new home.

86 red-eared slider turtles are being relocated in a project to improve the ecosystem of the water.

It's believed the population has been up to 200. The turtles were not part of the master plan.

The turtles have been abandoned or dropped off by the public on a regular basis, without permission.

They are now going to a Turtle and Tortoise Rescue sanctuary in Arroyo Grande. A new outdoor exhibit at the five-acre sanctuary is being developed.

This exhibit will include an appropriate environment and water source.

At Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden, releasing an unwanted pet into the pond is a misdemeanor offense.

