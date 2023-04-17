Skip to Content
Urgent Veterinary clinic helps pet owners get medical care started without a long wait

Urgent Vet Care
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just like humans, when a medical need arises for animals, a fast response and diagnosis is essential.

That's where a new veterinary urgent care fills the gap.

It has just opened at 2821 De la Vina Street and the owners say long lines can be alleviated for the initial checkup.

Owners Dan and Addie Crawford say when other pet hospitals are busy the wait can be four hours or more.

The on site vet and owner is Dr. Addie Crawford, a graduate of the Cornell University vet school.

For more information go to :  Www.Urgentvetcaresb.com

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

