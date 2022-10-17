Santa Barbara county animal shelter capacity needs to be lowered to work on new construction

SANTA MARIA - An upcoming construction project at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter in Santa Maria will mean an urgent need to relocate dogs.

The goal is to reduce the number at the facility in half.

To expedite the process, the shelter is waiving adoption and owner reclamation fees through the end of October. That applies to both the Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara animal shelter.

The construction work will last through mid-November.

A foster home is provided food, supplies and vet support to all foster families.

Pets can be viewed in person or on line. Adoptions take place between 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information go to: www.sbcanimalservices.org

