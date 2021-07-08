Shark education a beach priority with more sightings, nursery locations on South Coast

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Shark sightings are becoming more common in our coastal waters, and the public is getting more education on shark habitats than ever before.

The Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab is doing an outreach this summer at Southern California beaches.

This includes Santa Barbara, Padaro, Carpinteria, Ventura, Huntington, Coronado and Newport.

The public has been capturing images of shark more in recent years due to the population growth with young sharks in near shore waters such as the Padaro Beach cove. There are also more people in the water with cameras.

Overhead drone operators have been looking for sharks on a regular basis, and working with researchers on tagging or tracking programs.

Two years ago the Shark Shack brought out demonstration examples of shark jaws to show the public the different teeth and shapes.

There was also a special coloring book to help children have fun with their learning of sharks and other marine life.

The Shark Shack is near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Shark researcher Dr. Chris Lowe has been involved in a tagging program for years in several locations including the Carpinteria near shore waters.

He says the outreach provides information about sharks, sting rays, jelly fish and other marine life along the coast

The team of researchers teach people about shark jaws, shark anatomy, where the shark nurseries are, and why we have more sharks.

