As wildlife baby season begins, tree trimming worries sprout

GOLETA, Calif. - Spring brings with it warmer weather and the beginning of wildlife baby season, where small mammals and birds from songbirds to owls and raptors begin to build nests and have babies.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, the South Coast's only wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, is used to seeing an influx of displaced, orphaned or injured young animals from roughly March through August.

With COVID-19 limiting the number of staff and volunteers that can come in to treat those animals, they are trying to limit the animals they need to take in.

Their message is to take extreme care when trimming trees, a common way humans end up knocking down nests and separating animal families.

The Care Network is also looking for volunteers to join a new re-nesting team this spring, aimed at reuniting fallen young animals with their families to give them a better chance at survival.

To learn more you can visit the Care Network's website or calling the emergency Wildlife Helpline at (805) 681-1080.

