Wildlife hospital plans becoming a reality in Goleta with more fundraising underway

GOLETA - The Wildlife Care Network is turning its facility in the Goleta hills into a State-of-the-Art wildlife hospital site.



Work has begun to clear land and begin the process for a project that has been planned for several years.

The site was in the eye of the Holiday Fire July 6, 2018 which destroyed 10 homes nearby. The night of the devastating fire workers scrambling to relocate small and injured animals away from the encroaching flames. One of their trucks was lost in a crash. The facility survived with minor damage but the area was layered in ash.It showed the need for better buildings throughout the property.



Some of the working areas are still mobile units and sheds.



Fundraising is still underway for this project and ongoing annual operating costs. The facility does not get site or federal funds. The goal is about $2.5 million. (NewsChannel 3-12 will have an update on the cost later today.)



The site has been a vital resource on the Central Coast for oiled birds either through natural or man-made disasters.



Annually over 3000 small animals are brought in for life saving aid.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works closely with the staff on licensing and scope of services.



