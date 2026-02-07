Chopper Fest rolls into Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Motorcycle riders rolled into Ventura for the Chopper Fest.

The 22nd Annual David Mann Chopper Fest at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The work of late California graphic artist celebrated bike culture.

That is why the chopper fest includes an art show alongside custom motorcycles.

"One of kind year after year after year, there are some here that are 40 years old, there we go and they are works of art," said Theresa Hanson of Ventura.

Chopper Fest also had live music and lots of businesses on hand selling motorcycle gear, t-shirts and more.

The Chopper Fest is a one day event so mark your calendars for next year.

For more information visit, https://chopperfest.com