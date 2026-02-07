Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Chopper Fest Rolls into Ventura

Chopper Fest rolls into Ventura
By
Updated
today at 9:50 pm
Published 9:43 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Motorcycle riders rolled into Ventura for the Chopper Fest.

The 22nd Annual David Mann Chopper Fest at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The work of late California graphic artist celebrated bike culture.

That is why the chopper fest includes an art show alongside custom motorcycles.

"One of kind year after year after year, there are some here that are 40 years old, there we go and they are works of art," said Theresa Hanson of Ventura.

Chopper Fest also had live music and lots of businesses on hand selling motorcycle gear, t-shirts and more.

The Chopper Fest is a one day event so mark your calendars for next year.

For more information visit, https://chopperfest.com

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.