Blast Off! Santa Barbara Museum Launches Hands-On Space Experience

A new hands-on exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is taking visitors on a journey beyond Earth just in time for a community increasingly fascinated by the stars.

The Museum’s newest addition, Our Cosmic Coast, A Space Sciences Exhibit is officially open to the public.

The exhibit explores everything from Moon phases and gravity to meteorites and the sounds of space, with interactive stations that connect cosmic phenomena to life here on Earth.

Timed with a wave of local space-related events—including a talk from the pilot of NASA’s Mars Helicopter and the opening of the Rubin Observatory—the exhibit is designed to capture the curiosity of all ages.

The exhibit opens daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is included with regular museum admission.

To top it off, the Museum is also offering solar viewing and immersive planetarium shows all summer long. For more, head to sbnature.org/astronomy.

For more information, visit: https://www.sbnature.org/.