Grand Opening of Skynet playground reaches all ages

BUELLTON, Calif. - Highline Adventure is opening a new outdoor adventure park - the Skynet Playground.

The design of the playground specifically kept toddlers in mind.

The grand opening came in right before Memorial Day weekend on May 23rd.

The new space offers a safe, enclosed area where little ones can climb, explore, and burn off some energy - while parents can watch nearby with peace if mind.

Children ages 2 to 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $25 and includes up to 90 minutes of playtime in the Skynet Playground.

In addition to the new area, Highline has also re-routed its existing course, adding new ways for guests of all ages to explore the park.

For more information, you can visit their official website.