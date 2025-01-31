Celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day with Ventura County Christian School

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Hot chocolate lovers, rejoice! Jan. 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day—the perfect excuse to enjoy a warm, comforting cup of cocoa.

Students from Ventura County Christian School joined Morning News Channel anchors Christa Kurkjian and Joey Vergilis on set to talk about their favorite hot chocolate toppings.

Their responses were as varied as they were delicious. Some prefer their hot cocoa with milk, while others are just fine with water. Popular toppings included whipped cream, sprinkles, peppermint, and marshmallows.

For those who wake up extra early, Vergilis suggested mixing coffee and hot chocolate to create a mocha—a rich, chocolate-infused caffeine boost.

According to Sasha Zabar, owner of the iconic treat shop Glace in New York, adding espresso powder, cinnamon, or even a sprinkle of salt can elevate the classic drink.

So whether you make a cup at home or stop by your favorite coffee shop, there’s no wrong way to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day!