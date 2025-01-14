Direct Relief sends more supplies to Los Angeles fire victims

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Direct Relief has increased its supplies for first responders and the general public affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

The supplies are going to both the Palisades fire incident command and Eaton fire incident command.

This week, the agency has been able to connect with several emergency services.

These services include Search and Rescue, the Office of Emergency Services, and the Sheriff's Office.

Their focus is to establish ways to support those returning to their homes.

"Direct Relief is well position to move quickly. Direct Relief is located only about 80 miles from the wildfires ... so we’ve been sending out staff to personally deliver medication and supplies almost every day since the fire started ... and we’re building these new relationships with community based organizations who are really stepping up to respond to these urgent needs in their community," said associate director of US Emergency Response Annie Vu of Direct Relief.

On Tuesday, Direct Relief sent medial backpacks to first responders at both fires.