City of Paso Robles named “Best Small Town for Retirement”

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The charming town of Paso Robles on the Central Coast was named "California's Best Small Town for Retirement." The geography-base site, WorldAtlas, gave Paso Robles the title based on the town's natural beauty, year-round mild weather, and seasonal events.

The site applauded the town on its characteristics such as safety, cultural vibrancy, and notable landmarks – along with practical aspects such as affordability and healthcare facilities.

The site says the town's dedication to lowering crime rates and its close proximity to several hospitals and medical centers makes it great place for older, more vulnerable residents.

According to the site, the average cost of a home in Paso Robles is $758,000 – 16.17% lower than the state average. While the average rent price for all bedrooms and property types is roughly $2,800 monthly.

California continues to be one of the most expensive U.S. states to live in. A 2024 SmartAsset report determined that the average salary a person needs earn to "live comfortably" in California is $113,651.

The price may be worth it for all of Paso Robles' amenities. It's home to wine country; dozens of wineries, vineyards, trails, restaurants, and more. The town also host events year-around to bring the community together.

WorldAtlas concludes their analysis by saying: "Paso Robles checks off virtually every box one can hope for to enjoy an enriching retirement."