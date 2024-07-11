One805Live announces new batch of General Admission ticket sales Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Organizers of the upcoming One805Live fundraiser shares new updates on its ticket sales.

The nonprofit team says the first release of General Admission Tickets for the upcoming ONE805 event was sold out in 13 minutes along with 9 cabanas and 18 tables within hours.

A new batch of General Admission tickets will be released at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024, and can be purchased at http://www.One805.org.

The "Mix and Mingle" tickets provide the rock Star cabana treatment with all the amenities at a more affordable price.

Organizers say this is also a great way to meet other locals.

The One805LIVE event at the Kevin Costner estate on Sept 20th will feature Pink and Dallas Green performing as You + Me, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx and more.

The event supports local first responders in Santa Barbara County with much needed equipment and mental wellness counseling.