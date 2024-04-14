Fan drives across Central Coast for Bruce Springsteen concert

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen has just finished his California shows.

A central coast fan was there up close at the Kia Forum this week.

Springsteen fan has seen nearly 100 shows.

Adam Schellin drove from santa Maria to Inglewood to see the show, one of nearly 100 he has seen in his life.

This was a make up concert on a tour that was delayed by an illness to Springsteen last year.

It was delayed more than four months.

But Schellin said it was worth the wait to hear nearly 30 songs from Springsteen's 50 years of music.

"Without a doubt Bruce Springsteen changed my life. His music has meant more to me than anything. It is really is live performances that does it. I am a collector pf his music I have seen him 97 times," said Schellin.

He thinks Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band will be winding down their three hour nightly show schedule at the end of the year.