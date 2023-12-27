Dangerous surf and high tides arrive on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An ocean surge from storm activity combined with high tides over the next few days will create extremely dangerous conditions in many Central Coast locations according to the National Weather Service.

Already some of the early warning signs showed up Tuesday with aggressive waves on many shoreline locations including in Montecito.

High tides and an ocean surge from storms will create dangerous surf conditions for several days. The public is advised to avoid jetty and pier areas where the large waves will hit.

The tremendous energy is coming from a system of powerful cyclones over the northern Pacific that will send swells into Southern California.

The Channel Islands will block some of the energy but enough will get through to put on a spectacular show from Point Conception to the Ventura County coastline.

With that will come life threatening rip currents.

High Surf Advisories are in effect for ongoing very hazardous surf and

coastal flooding concerns.

The latest update says:

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for these conditions. West-facing beaches

between Ventura Pier and Ventura Harbor, as well as numerous

beaches along the SLO/SBA County Central Coast will be most

susceptible to these conditions. Even prior to the onset of the

Coastal Flood Warning, isolated minor coastal flooding will be

possible around the times of morning high tide given the very

hazardous surf.