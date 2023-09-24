Ventura Super Indoor Car Show raising funds for The Children’s Workshop

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Super Car Show kicks off at the Ventura County Fiargrounds this weekend.

The car show now in its 8th year brings custom cars, trucks, dubs, hot rods, kustoms, imports, motorcycles and bicycles for the community to enjoy.

This event is in benefit of the Children's Workshop.

The 501c3 arts non-profit in Oxnard strives to promote arts education for children, as well as enhance their social and emotional development and academic achievement.

The program is designed to offer free arts workshops including art and drama for children, especially those that face low income challenges.

Organizers of the car show hopes the community will help support arts advocacy for the under-served youth.

The Ventura Super Indoor Car Show will take place September 24 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.