Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Ventura Super Indoor Car Show raising funds for The Children’s Workshop

VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
By
today at 10:53 am
Published 11:07 am

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Super Car Show kicks off at the Ventura County Fiargrounds this weekend.

The car show now in its 8th year brings custom cars, trucks, dubs, hot rods, kustoms, imports, motorcycles and bicycles for the community to enjoy.

This event is in benefit of the Children's Workshop.

The 501c3 arts non-profit in Oxnard strives to promote arts education for children, as well as enhance their social and emotional development and academic achievement.

The program is designed to offer free arts workshops including art and drama for children, especially those that face low income challenges.

Organizers of the car show hopes the community will help support arts advocacy for the under-served youth.

The Ventura Super Indoor Car Show will take place September 24 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content