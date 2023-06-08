Annual Reef and Run kicks off at East Beach in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Reef and Run kicks off in Santa Barbara on Thursday.

This is the premiere weekly ocean swim race series on the South Coast.

The events start every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at East Beach in Santa Barbara.

This year there will be three swim race lengths: 500m, 1000m (1k,) and 1-mile.

On select Thursdays there will also be a beach run/swim biathlon.

After the race organizers provide live music, food, beer or hot cocoa, and a great atmosphere for athletes and families.

“I am excited for our 15 year anniversary. I’m hoping to get about 300 summers almost every week. We have a lot of fun special nights throughout the summer. It’s just like a family feeling down here at East Beach. I’m very proud of our events," said race director Jane Cairns of Reef and Run.

Reef and Run is also committed to supporting the next generation of ocean-loving swimmers through its support of the Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguards program.