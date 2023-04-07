Even with a sunny weekend, beaches will be closed in Isla Vista due to Deltopia concerns 

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The warm sunny Easter weekend ahead may lure many people to the beach, but in Isla Vista it will be against the law.



This is the expected time for 'Deltopia', an unsanctioned Spring event that has drawn thousands over the years. It was once a massive and damaging beach event called 'Floatopia.' The Deltopia name came when the crowds moved from the sand up to Del Playa Drive.

The explosive nature of the crowds and the impact to the health and safety of the area about a decade ago has led Santa Barbara County leaders to implement temporary rules on parking, beach access and loud or live music.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department will be adding more staff to enforce the restrictions on the beach and the streets that normally get crowded with thousands of college-aged people.

Concerns have also been raised about safety issues, over crowding of balconies and liter.

For those watching the forecast the temperatures will be in the 70's and perfect for the beach.

The comes after a long, cold, windy, wet and gloomy winter.

A trip to the beach will have to be somewhere else for many of those from Isla Vista looking to bask in the sun or enjoy water sports.

There will also be posted parking restrictions throughout the area, and nearby where Goleta neighborhoods are adjacent to Isla Vista.



(More details, photos and videos will be added here later today.)

The official statement from the County of Santa Barbara reads:

ISLA VISTA COUNTY BEACHES CLOSED APRIL 7-9, 2023

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department has announced that the beaches in Isla Vista will be closed Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9 due to the potential for a “Deltopia” event. The closure is being declared to prevent a re-occurrence of the conditions that resulted from the 2009 Floatopia. The Santa Barbara County Code (Section 26-11) authorizes the Community Services Department to close any County recreation area including beaches.

Following the Floatopia event of 2009, the beaches at Isla Vista were left strewn with trash and debris, including human waste. This large-scale event with thousands of participants had no provision for the health and well-being of the public, including no facilities for human sanitation or refuse collection. The County of Santa Barbara, therefore acted to close the Isla Vista beaches for similar events since 2010.

The Deltopia event planned for April 7-9, 2023 is not a sanctioned event and there are no approved permits issued. As such, the County Community Services Department will declare the Isla Vista beaches closed to public entry to protect public health and safety and to protect the beach from excessive waste and litter. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the closure.

Sheriff’s Office Shares Information for a Safe and Local Deltopia Weekend

Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to share information from frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2023 Deltopia weekend. The Sheriff’s Office worked together with community stakeholders as well as allied agency partners to plan for the safety of the residents and guests who will be visiting the Isla Vista area this weekend. As a result of planning meetings, community feedback and review of activity in the area for the preceding weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has developed a scalable operation plan with responsive staffing levels and presence based on activity and the ability of first responders to effectively manage safety and security.

The “Outdoor Festival Ordinance” 6-70.01 Santa Barbara County Ordinance is effective from Friday April 6, 2023, to Sunday, April 9, 2023, and from the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. within the area bounded by, and including, El Colegio Road, Camino Majorca to Storke Road, Ocean Road to Stadium Road and the Pacific Ocean in the unincorporated area of Isla Vista. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that possession of an opened container of alcohol is prohibited on public street, public sidewalk, public highway, public parking lot or public alley and that Santa Barbara County Ordinance 36-3 will be enforced.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to offer its Restorative Justice program for some minor infractions. The Restorative Justice class is a voluntary program that requires participants to attend a two-hour presentation. The class focuses on safety in Isla Vista as well as improving community relations and partnerships. Participants will be assigned an hour of community service in Isla Vista. Upon completing the class and community service the participant’s fine will be waived and the citation will not go on their criminal record. You can find more information about this program on the Sheriff’s Office website – SBSheriff.org.