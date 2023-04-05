Skip to Content
School walkouts take place to protest gun violence

"End gun violence" and safety rallies are being held on the Central Coast by students

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Students at three Carpinteria schools and several others on the Central Coast are walking out of their classrooms and off the campus as part of an awareness effort for gun safety laws.


The nationwide effort is coordinated through the groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.


School officials are also expected to be side-by-side with the students.


States where the walks are taking place include: California, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, New York, and Texas.

The schools in Carpinteria that will be taking part are Canalino, Alisos, and Carpinteria MIddle School.Laguna Blanca in Santa Barbara will also be participating.


(More details, videos and photos will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

