Changes ahead for Santa Barbara County ambulance services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ambulance services provided by the American Medical Response will be going through changes in Santa Barbara County.



The Board of Supervisors has voted to make the contract non-exclusive starting in March of 2024.



The Santa Barbara County Fire department has already come forward with its plan for services and the issue has been heavily debated.



Fire Chief Mark Hartwig says already 35 new ambulance vehicles have been ordered and his staff will be ready to answer the calls.



The two services will be dispatched on a priority basis depending on the location of the ambulance crews.

The issue brought a standing room only crowd out to the Supervisors meeting. The speakers included fire chief's from throughout the county, business leaders, and representatives with AMR.

A staff report showed in a review and rankings based on a rating system for ambulance service plans, AMR came out on top.



