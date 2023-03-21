Santa Barbara Mesa and waterfront ripped by destructive winds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fierce morning winds sent many trees down along the coast in and around Santa Barbara, knocking out power, and shutting down Santa Barbara City College.

The impacts were widespread and included a giant eucalyptus tree that tore through power lines on Loma Alta Drive, shutting that street down and sending Santa Barbara City College into darkness. Classes were either cancelled or delivered on line.

Shoreline Park had another large tree fall near a popular walking path, just steps away from a site where two massive trees went down last month. A bench to view the ocean was twisted up in the branches.

The breakwater wall was slammed with powerful waves, sending water shooting up more than 20 feet into the air. This powerful ocean activity has been damaging to the shores and it shoves sand into the harbor entrance making boat travel in and out difficult.

In Carpinteria, a very tall eucalyptus tree crashed down at Tomal Park off Linden Avenue. No one was hurt. The site normally has people walking and on sunny days, children play there.

The walkway at one of the entrances to Butterfly Beach in Montecito has broken apart at the base of the steps. It could be a dangerous access point if it remains open and those walking there will have to pay close attention from the steps to the rocks and sand below on the popular beach.

