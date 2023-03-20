Skip to Content
More ocean sewage problems hit the coast leading to warnings for miles

Beach closure signs are up in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in area where water has been contaminated by runoff sewage.
John Palminteri
MONTECITO, Calif. - Over the weekend you may have seen the big red signs on the entrance points to Montecito's Butterfly Beach with a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department warning. 

 A “Beach Closure” for all recreational water contact was issued  within one-quarter mile of the storm drain outfall.
Untreated sewage reached ocean from a broken sewer main pipeline.  Repair crews were out over the weekend.

The Montecito Sanitary District made the notification and said  6,650 gallons of sewage was released before it was stopped.  The affected area had  sewage-contaminated water.   If you come in contact you could have rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.


There's also been a sewer line issue in the Santa Clara River and that has led to beach closures south of the Ventura Harbor down to Oxnard.  The areas in that zone include Kidde Beach and Hollywood Beach.

 The waters will be tested regularly to let the public know when it is all clear to get back in.   

Butterfly Beach is popular for walks, dog walks, ocean fitness swimming and paddle boarding.  Some use it daily even in the colder winter months.

