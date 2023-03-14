Skip to Content
Emergency responders have a full court press underway as a March madness-style storm bears down

Steady rain has soaked roads on the South Coast but no morning flooding was reported.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The term March madness usually relates to the exciting and unpredictable college basketball tournament but for the current weather system it also directly applies.

Every local emergency responder has been alerted to be ready if the incoming weather delivers the rain and flooding that's been described in the advanced predictions.

Those include water rescue specialists and extra pre-positioned personnel.

The rainfall intensities and duration will be the key to impacts to roads, homes and businesses.

The early morning hours came through without any serious issues.

The storm advisories will be in place the entire day due to steady and strong rain, wind and possible mudflow issues.

