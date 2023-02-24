Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
New
Published 7:35 am

Informal conversations bring out the public to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in Santa Barbara


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Coffee with a Cop gatherings are back with the Santa Barbara Police Department spending time Thursday morning with residents.

They gathered at  Handlebar coffee on Canon Perdido Street in downtown for two hours.  


Many patrol officers, commanders and Chief Kelly Gordon mingled with those who came in.
They talked about police policies, enforcement and job opportunities.


Some topics included the risks of speeding electric bikes, property theft, shoplifting, homeless issues, reckless driving and street racing.


The gathering is an informal way for the public to talk about their concerns, give suggestions and also thank officers.

There was also a special table with information about the Police Activities League (PAL) and its efforts to have outreach activities with the local youth.


During the pandemic these sessions were stopped.  The department says more similar efforts will take place in the future.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content