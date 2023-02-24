Informal conversations bring out the public to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Coffee with a Cop gatherings are back with the Santa Barbara Police Department spending time Thursday morning with residents.

They gathered at Handlebar coffee on Canon Perdido Street in downtown for two hours.



Many patrol officers, commanders and Chief Kelly Gordon mingled with those who came in.

They talked about police policies, enforcement and job opportunities.



Some topics included the risks of speeding electric bikes, property theft, shoplifting, homeless issues, reckless driving and street racing.



The gathering is an informal way for the public to talk about their concerns, give suggestions and also thank officers.

There was also a special table with information about the Police Activities League (PAL) and its efforts to have outreach activities with the local youth.



During the pandemic these sessions were stopped. The department says more similar efforts will take place in the future.