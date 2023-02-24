Heavy rainfall closes stores, restaurants and wineries across Santa Ynez Valley

SOLVANG, Calif. - Heavy rainfall is affecting businesses across Santa Ynez Valley.

Hotels are seeing cancellations into the weekend.

Local wineries are closing all together.

Clean Slate Wine and Bar is closing all day.

Owners of the winery say it would cost more to remain open then to close due to the inclement weather.

The Rainbow House is also closed due to the weather.

Owners of the store say they decided to close all week.

Owners of a local electric vehicle business called Moke is losing customers this week as well.