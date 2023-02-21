Cold, wet and snowy conditions coming to the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Some significant changes in the weather will impact the Central Coast on many levels before the week is over and residents are starting to brace themselves for rain, snow and very cold weather.



The National Weather Service says the blast of rough weather is coming down from Canada through California.



By the end of the week all areas should have visible snow either where residents live or in their range of viewing of nearby hills. The snow levels could be down to 1500 feet.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed an average of 2-4 inches between Wednesday night and Saturday afternoon, with clearing skies set for Sunday.



Cooler air and clouds are already starting to build and blustery conditions will add to the brisk feel in all areas.



All forecasts are lining up to show an unstable weather pattern that is packed with several dynamics that could trigger flooding, rock slides and road closures.



Interstate 5 at the Grapevine will likely be closed when the snow phase comes through, and that will send thousands of vehicles up Highway 101 on the Central Coast.

For those going in and out of the Santa Barbara harbor, the restart of dredging will be delayed until after the storm. The Waterfront Department says the Federal Channel has a narrow opening now. Another storm could clog it with sand as it did in January. Boats were limited on access in or out.

Funding for the next round of dredging has been approved and the equipment is in place.



Public works crews have been clearing out debris basins since the powerful January rainfall and capacity levels are increased. That will serve as a protection fromflooding but it is still to be seen what comes down and with what intensity.



Sensitive areas include Highway 154 between the summit and Cathedral Oaks Rd.

The Office of Emergency Management recommends:

For updated and detailed information, please visit ReadySBC.org or call Santa Barbara County’s Emergency Call Center at (833) 688-5551 or 211.

Ensure your vehicles have adequate fuel.

Have plenty of food and water on hand in case you cannot leave home for several days.

Keep cell phones charged.



(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)

