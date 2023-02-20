Personal safety issues rise to the forefront for many people after recent attacks

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple high profile crimes in the last two months on the Central Coast has the public watching out for their surroundings and at times, taking extra precautions.



This ranges from a walk on Stearns Wharf to a picnic at the Leadbetter Beach grass area.



This past Dec. 9 a visitor from Camarillo was in an area of a reported gang fight at Stearns Wharf. He was hit by a gun shot and later died. Seven arrests have been made. by the Santa Barbara Police Dept. but the fatal shooting scene was in an area traveled by thousands of people monthly.



Sunday a reported group of multiple people were involved in a fight on Shoreline Dr. at Leadbetter Beach. Later a young person was at Santa Barbara's Cottage Hospital with a "non-life threatening" wound.

The suspects scattered from the scene and some ran through Santa Barbara City College.



Saturday a visitor from Fresno was shot and killed near the Pismo Beach.

Travel advisors remind the public to be aware of their surroundings, know their locations and watch for suspicious activity.

This does not just focus on visitors but also someone who lives in an area that is highly visited such as the beach, festivals, concerts, and similar events.

The term "situational awareness" is often used and reminds the public to be aware of the conditions around them and the areas where they travel or visit. You are always advised to have an emergency plan, a contact list and a first aid kit.



