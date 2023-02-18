Some Santa Barbara parks will get new turf with federal funds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some of the more heavily used parks in Santa Barbara are getting some significant improvements. Fencing has gone up around the first areas to be worked on and informational signs in English and Spanish direct the public to web sites with details.

The city is using funding from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act that helps cities with services impacted by the pandemic.

Park visitor Marisol Hernandez said, "I just think it is good to renovate, something new to freshen it up a little."

The city is using funding from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act that helps cities with services impacted by the pandemic.

The parks getting these upgrades were heavily used during the Covid crisis when many people were inside and for those who came outside they and started to recreate more . and have even more of their family gatherings outside.

Park visitor Christy Ceron said, "for sure it was one of the things where I could bring all my kids here because of the fresh air and we were secluded for so long."

For those learning of the upgrades to Alameda Park, Alick Keck Park Memorial Garden and Chase Palm park, they look forward to a better grassy surface and areas for recreational uses.

Hernandez said, "I think it is great that they are giving back to the community uh you know trying to make good use of the money."

In addition to new grass and over all turf improvements, there will be a more efficient irrigation system.

Park Visitor Jose Rojas says, "everybody needs a park yea you got to take the kids out and stretch your legs."

There are many locations in the work zone where the public picnics and have special parties.Ceron said, "we usually sit around there around those benches and if they are making it smoother its great. "



The work will take about five to six weeks and cost about $700,000.



"Definitely plan to come here as much as. i can especially during the summer coming up trying to bring the kids more, " said Hernandez.