Giant mailbox returns to downtown Santa Barbara to accept letters of expression

The Story Catcher 7.5-foot mailbox is up in downtown for letters of grief and gratitude.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It stands 7.5-feet tall and the goal is to fill it with letters of expression.

The Story Catcher Mailbox Project began after the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudflow five years ago.

It was an art project, installed on State St. and eventually went to different areas including Ventura County and the Carpinteria Arts Center.

The public writes letters of grief or gratitude, and puts them inside. They are opened and read out loud at different times as part of the projects mission. Selected letters are published in a monthly publication.

For more information go to: www.storycatchermailbox.com

