Turkey Drive: Inflation increasing need for SLO Food Bank services

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The rising cost of food, along with other expenses, is increasing the need in San Luis Obispo County for SLO Food Bank services.

"Inflation has been a really big deal for food banks all across the United States," said SLO Food Bank CEO Garret Olson. "We hadn't even recovered from the pandemic, which is hopefully a once in a generation disaster, before we moved into historic inflation. We haven't seen rates of inflation across various commodities like this in over 40 years, and so, on the heels of a pandemic, to have historic inflation, it's just crushing, not just to food banks, but more importantly, to our community."

Olson added the price of food is causing more people to receive food through the Food Bank's vast distribution network."

"Double digit inflation on food on our residents is just crippling for people," said Olson. "It's causing people to make decisions on whether to purchase food or medicine or rent, fuel for their vehicles so they can get to work, so it's forcing people to make really, really challenging decisions, sometimes for the first time in their lives. so we're seeing new people come to the Food Bank looking for assistance."

The record inflation continues as the holiday season fast approaches, putting an addition strain on many households.

"There is just a huge need out there," said Branna Still, SLO Food Bank Development Director. "We have seen increased traffic at some of our distributions in the sense of running out of our household builds, and so what that tells us, is that everyone is pinching their dollars so tight to make ends meet, and we all have a limited number of resources, and so people are having to make really tough choices, As these increased costs continue to stay at this elevated level, people are just needing to lean on our services to make those ends meet."

With Thanksgiving now only a few weeks away, the News Channel 12 Holiday Turkey Drive is in full swing. It's currently receiving donations through the final day, Tuesday, Nov. 15.

All donations will help assist SLO Food Bank clients in San Luis Obispo County and those with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County.

"We really look forward to the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive every year because it is a huge opportunity for us to again meet that need for those during the holidays," said Still. "Without people coming by and dropping off those turkeys, or donating their dollars, we wouldn't be able to ensure that everyone had nutritious meals. We couldn't do it alone. W e definitely need the village to help life those that are in need, and so it just means the world, not only to us and the staff that or I'm coming in working really hard and doing the most with your dollars, but those those people that are benefiting from your compassionate support."

For more information about the Turkey Drive, or donate, click here.