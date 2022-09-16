Skip to Content
California
By
today at 10:17 am
Published 10:23 am

Coastal Cleanup Day set for Saturday with hundreds of volunteers


SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Coastal Cleanup Day for 2022 will take place Saturday when volunteers fan out on beach areas and creeks to pick up trash and other discarded items.

Explore Ecology says it is the  largest volunteer effort in California. 

It is a day to give back to the ocean, beaches, and creeks.

Volunteers of all ages can participate at any of the 2022 cleanup sites. Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged.

Each site will have a captain on hand to provide necessary instructions and supplies. You can bring your own gloves, buckets, and other reusable cleanup supplies to lessen the plastic footprint of this event.

Coastal Cleanup Day is a joint effort by Explore Ecology and our partner the County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management, with support from Project Clean Water and the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Solvang. 

The California Coastal Commission organizes the statewide event and the international event is organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

For more information go to: Explore Ecology

Article Topic Follows: California
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content