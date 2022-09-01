500 show up for 63rd Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Overcoming life's challenges and helping others in need were among the messages delivered at the 63rd Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast Wednesday morning.



It was held at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.



About 500 attended including community leaders, politicians, and corporate executives, some who brought their employees.



The religious based message included many examples of how dire situations can be dealt with and positive outcomes can be found.



President and CEO of the Turner Foundation, Dean Wilson was the keynote speaker. He said, in his life, he "made mistakes, had problems and dealt with really tough stuff. I hope that means that everyone can be honest. Sometimes when we say it out loud, then it takes away the power, sometimes we want to hold our secrets or hold our pain. I think at an event like this where someone body gets up and lets it out it give permission for everyone to say 'I am a real human being too. I've got that problem.' "



He says people can have a good life even in the midst of pain.



Wilson said, "everyone is on a journey. Whether you are a person of faith today or not." He says one common theme is, "we all want the good life."



He said suffering is a part of life, but within that there is hope. "sometimes we think 'when this passes, when I get a better diagnosis, or when the financial troubles end', then everything will be OK. I think part of what I am talking about is we can have that peace, that hope, that life in the midst of it, which is a mind boggling thing when you think about it."



Prior to coming to Montecito, Wilson was in Dallas-Fort Worth. He also has a past as the founding CEO of many start-up ventures. He has worked with the underserved and has launched programs such as “Real Men” and “Sons of a Loving Father” to equip men, old and young, to have a full life.



The Community Prayer Breakfast annually invites inspirational speakers with life changing stories. All have messages of hope, faith and prayer.



Former Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Mike McGrew also spoke about his personal losses of two sons. He said he was able to use his commitment to his faith to make it through those dark moments and go forward.



The Turner Foundation has held several special motivational events in Montecito at the Rosewood Miramar featuring former President George W. Bush, and professional basketball legends Magic Johnson and Jerry West.

Wilson is a Westmont College graduate and is currently the host of "The Good Life" TV show.