Santa Barbara Unified School District: Teachers preparing for new school year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District is getting ready for the new school year.

Teachers at Adam's Elementary School are back on campus this week.

They returned to their classes on Monday morning.

Principal Kelly Fresch of the elementary school says teachers are spending this week getting their classrooms and lesson plans lined up for the new school year.

This is also a day where the school is making a final push for math and reading tutors to sign up as part of the Math Corps program.

Fresch says teachers and staff are excited to hit the ground running ahead of the new school year.