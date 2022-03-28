First decent rain of 2022 soaks Central Coast but critical areas avoid dangerous flooding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pounding rain in the pre-dawn hours may have been an early alarm clock for some people, but most areas impacted have drained off. Some on and off showers are still in the forecast to start off the week but nothing that, for now, would trigger dangerous slides.

Flooding was reported in the lower Santa Barbara Funk Zone where one car was swamped trying to get down Anacapa Street by the railroad tracks about 7:30 a.m. The driver got out safely. Santa Barbara City Firefighters were called out to assist.

The U.S. Coast Guard had a helicopter over Stearns Wharf and East Beach where a boat owner was unaccounted for. No other details were immediately available.

Portions of Highway 101 at Milpas Street had clogged drains and lane flooding catching many drivers off guard, and some nearly involved in crashes from the slowing traffic and big waves of water being tossed into the air by car tires.

The State Street promenade had some umbrellas and planters down, leaves all over the dining areas and some of the parklets and patios were over run by rain runoff.

There were no immediate issues for first responders in the area of the Alisal fire, the Loma Fire or the Montecito debris flow footprint.

