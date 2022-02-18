Hot Meals program for seniors running out of funds soon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A hot meal program for seniors living on a limited income is running short of funds and there's a call for donations to keep the food deliveries going past March 1.

The seniors are isolated or incapable of preparing food. That's where the Center for Successful Aging is stepping in with a free hot meal program.

Clinical director Gary Linker said they have been getting three deliveries a week but the funding is running out.

He is hoping grant money or other resources, possibly from Santa Barbara County's Social Services department will return in July. In the meantime, the non-profit needs to bridge the gap in other ways. A call for community donations has been made.

Federal money that was funneled down to this program at one time has been redirected.

There are 105 seniors on the delivery schedule now. They may be able to receive food from other programs but it is not hot and prepared.

The program is working through Pascucci restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara. The menu changes with each delivery but it meets specific health and nutrition standards.

By having a local restaurant involved, this also creates more work hours for the staff.

The meals are delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Friday meals is large enough to last through the weekend.

Because of other cut backs, the program has been reduced from five days a week to three days a week.

In many cases the food delivery person is the only interaction the seniors have on a regular basis.

For more information or to make a donation go to: Center for Successful Aging

