Traveling kids help as volunteers to Adam’s Angels in a Santa Barbara park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of children from throughout North America have stopped in Santa Barbara to help with the outreach group, Adam's Angels.

The group made up of teens, were volunteers at an Alameda Park event each week where clothing, food and assistance is given out to those in need.

Pastor Jerry Menchaca coordinated the trip. He says it was through the United Pentecostol Church in Nashville. It is the Apostolic Youth Corp.

He says the children are learning, "no matter what condition that person is in, they are human beings." He said they were learning to give back to the community.

There were 29 young people on hand.

They have been in Los Angeles, and had plans to go to Ventura over the weekend to help out.