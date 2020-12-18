Skip to Content
Electric bike sharing docks installed on Santa Barbara’s State Street

SB bike docks
Ryan Fish/KEYT
About 90 individual bike docks are now lined up along State Street's curbs, in groups of five or six.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Crews have begun installing bike docks on State Street as the first step of Santa Barbara's electric bike sharing program rollout.

The docks are empty for now, but electric bikes should be available after the New Year. Riders would rent the bikes via a mobile app on their phone.

About 90 docks have been set up this week, with more planned for the downtown area and along the Waterfront in the coming weeks.

Santa Barbara City Council approved the bike sharing plan as a "temporary" measure in October. After the bikes appear the city and Historic Landmarks Commission can decide whether or not to make them permanent.

It's another change for an evolving State Street, which was set to see upgrades to the pedestrian promenade in the near future.

The bike sharing plan was first announced last December, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Author Profile Photo

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Ryan, click here.

