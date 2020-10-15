New Grover Beach outdoor dining space providing a venue for local restaurants, food trucks and caterers

Lifestyle

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- A new outdoor dining space in Grover Beach is providing a unique venue for local restaurants, caterers and food trucks.

Called "GBeatZ," the new operation is located along Grand Ave. in the Epic Entertainment parking lot, between 6th and 7th Streets.

"GBeatZ is a food court area," said Anthony Salas, Epic Entertainment Group President. "It kind of started as an idea to bring some of our caterer friends from the wedding industry that had lost a lot of business and for them to make up a little business, then we started adding on some local restaurants, starting adding some food trucks, and it just got bigger and it's slowly picking up speed."

Now in its third week, the outdoor eating area is already proving to be a popular attraction.

"It's a great outdoor venture," said customer Chris Cucchiara. "It's definitely switching up everything else around the normal spots and it's good to have a new spot to come to. The experience is a 10 out of 10. Everyone is really nice and really good food."

Part of the attraction of GBeatZ is a constant rotation of vendors, so each dining experience is different.

"We have vegan food options," said Salas. "We have hot dogs for kids, and then we have little fancier food for mom and dad, so you can bring the whole family. At lunch, we see people hanging out, and then at dinner, we see people kind of swinging by picking stuff up on their way home."

Salas said his company receives a percentage of sales at the end of the day from each vendor.

It's a way to help the company along during difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely hurt the wedding industry.

"Our business has gone downward, about 20 percent of what we were doing last year, so we're just trying to figure out some creative ways to make a few extra bucks," said Salas. "It's just kind of thinking outside of the box. We have the entire block, so we thought we might as well use it for something, so what better than food."

GBeatZ is open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can check out which vendors will be available each day on the GBeatZ Facebook and Instagram pages.