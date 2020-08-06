Skip to Content
Float builder driving around a 2020 surprise for Fiesta fans

Fiesta float
John Palminteri
A special Fiesta float is being towed around Santa Barbara during Old Spanish Days, in a year when the normal parade and floats will not be appearing. (Photo: John Palminteri)

STAYING AFLOAT -  Without an Old Spanish Days parade this year, Fiesta historian Mark Martinez has built a one-of-kind float to drive around town. 

He's already been getting honks, screams and hoisted beer bottles. 

An empty saddle honors the late 2014  El Presidente Dennis Rickard. 

The float has vintage banners and signs, dating back more than 70 years.

Martinez is  often building floats for weeks prior to the famous parade that has been called off for this year. 

He plans to drive around for several hours each day this week, hitting all areas of the city. There's no set schedule or route.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News.

