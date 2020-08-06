Float builder driving around a 2020 surprise for Fiesta fans

Lifestyle

STAYING AFLOAT - Without an Old Spanish Days parade this year, Fiesta historian Mark Martinez has built a one-of-kind float to drive around town.

He's already been getting honks, screams and hoisted beer bottles.

An empty saddle honors the late 2014 El Presidente Dennis Rickard.

The float has vintage banners and signs, dating back more than 70 years.

Martinez is often building floats for weeks prior to the famous parade that has been called off for this year.

He plans to drive around for several hours each day this week, hitting all areas of the city. There's no set schedule or route.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3 KCOY NewsChannel 12, and KKFX Fox 11 news

(More video, photos and details will be added later today.)