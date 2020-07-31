Old Spanish Days Parade revived with a safe route during pandemic

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It won't be the incredibly festive Old Spanish Days parade known to drawn 75,000 or more to downtown Santa Barbara but this year, Fiesta will have a hybrid version of that event with safety in mind.

The COVID-19 crisis has cancelled virtually all major events on the Central Coast, with Old Spanish Days one of the biggest, along with the Paso Robles Mid-State Fair and the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

Old Spanish Days has stayed vibrant with its "Fiesta Music and Dance Fridays" show streaming each week, along with the release of the poster and pin and pop-up shows with the two spirits.

Next Friday August 7, the normal day of the traditional parade, Old Spanish Days will have a moving convertible car event throughout the city.

Dignitaries including El Presidente Erik Davis, Grand Marshal Father Larry Gosselin and Saint Barbara Teresa Kuskey Nowak will be among the featured participants.

The idea is to keep the Fiesta spirit alive, but not to have any crowd gathering. Spectators are asked to keep a distance from each other and find a spot where they can view the event with safety in mind.

Details are still being worked out, including the number of vehicles involved, the time of the parade and the length of the route.

A somewhat similar parade was held on July 4th in Montecito using decorated cars and military vehicles. It went throughout the upper and lower sections of the community and drew spectators at every turn.

The Fiesta parade is expected to have a big draw as it touches all areas of the city.

There will be no horses or historic carriages involved. They, over the years, have been one of the biggest attractions, and among the participants were world class riders and honored mounted teams.

Known as El Desfile Historico the parade has been a time travel to the early Spanish, Mexican, Ranchero, Native American and Religious days of the Central Coast.

The parade featured horses and riders from throughout the area many wearing very cultural and vintage attire.

Some of that will be reoccurring in the car event. Just with a different kind of horsepower.

