SLO County tourism numbers show steep decline in north county, better performance in the south

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Recent tourism numbers for San Luis Obispo County show COVID-19 is causing a sharp decline in performance compared to last year.

Data provided by Visit SLO CAL, the county's official marketing and management organization, indicate North County is especially being hit hard by the pandemic.

South County is showing the strongest numbers of any region in the county, with the lowest decline in occupancy rates.

Pismo Beach is pulling in the biggest numbers of visitors, filling more than 66 percent of their rooms for the month.

Paso Robles and Atascadero are the two cities showing the lowest numbers, with each pulling in just over 40 percent occupancy rate.

As a whole, the occupancy rate for San Luis Obispo County is 54 percent, representing a 29 percent drop from the same time last year.

