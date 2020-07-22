Parking payment changes improve efficiency and safety in Santa Barbara

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The next time you leave a downtown parking lot in Santa Barbara you may find it more efficient to have a credit card in your hand.

The ticket machines have been modified to take your credit card payment. A kiosk employee will be on hand if you want to pay cash or have a card problem.

This change minimizes the need to handle money, a concern during the COVID-19 crisis.

The city has moved to this modification in recent weeks. The existing machines needed some technical changes, but did not have to be replaced completely.

City says it maintains nine parking lots and five parking structures with a total of over 3,000 parking stalls.

Some parking lots in other areas, such as the waterfront, are operated through that department and are slightly different. They have machines where you buy your ticket in advance for a specific period of time and leave the receipt on your dash.

For more information on projects go to: Santa Barbara Downtown Parking