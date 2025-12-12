Posada Navideña Event in Goleta Canceled Over Immigration Fears

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, the organizers of Posada Navideña, a Christmas mixer scheduled to take place in Goleta, canceled the event just a few hours before the celebration.

The festive and cultural event hosted by Toyota of Santa Barbara, The Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce & Foundation planned to bring together local businesses and community in Goleta for an evening of food, music, and celebration.

The event – scheduled to kick off at 5:00pm – was canceled just a few hours before due to "current climate uncertainty."

A statement posted on social media read: "Many organizations have halted public events because of current climate uncertainty. For this reason, we are aligning with our partners and halting all public events for now. We want our community to be safe during this end of year festivities and we wish everyone the best time with their loved ones."

The organizer's statement alluded to other recent cancellations of community events on the Central Coast such as the Museum of Contemporary Art's Día de los Muertos event, and the Milpas Holiday Parade – both canceled due to immigration enforcement concerns.

As of Friday morning, Una Noche de Las Posadas is still scheduled to take place in Santa Barbara. Live music, a maker's market, and a procession will happen tonight to honor the holiday tradition cherished amongst Latin communities.

A procession will embark from the Chapel at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park to Casa de la Guerra – a reenactment of Mary and Joseph's search for lodging.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.