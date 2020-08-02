Macy’s remains open in Santa Maria

Home

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Business owners at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall want everyone to know they're still open.

Macy's is the last anchor tenant at the shopping mall which had to close indoor operations because of the pandemic.

But because it has its own store entrance, Macy's can stay open.

It's on the north side of the mall opposite the Bank of America and the parking garage.

Other Town Center Mall tenants are also open offering curbside and delivery service.