COVID-19 outbreaks begin to decline at Santa Barbara Main Jail and Northern Branch Jail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – There are 10 active COVID-19 positive inmates at the Main Jail and seven positive at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ) associated with recent outbreaks in the jails, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the sheriff's office said that visitation has been suspended.

The sheriff's office said it discovered an outbreak in the Main Jail on May 25 when 13 inmates tested positive in the Main Jail West Housing Module.

Since then, 22 Main Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 with 12 recovered.

Out of the 10 current cases, one inmate required hospitalization according to SBCSO.

As for the Northern Branch Jail, the sheriff's office said that 14 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the May 28 outbreak – six of whom have recovered and one was released.

There are now seven active cases in NBJ with no hospitalizations according to SBCSO.

"As we identify COVID-19 positive inmates, they are moved into an area of the facility that has negative pressure cells," said the sheriff's office. "The remainder are placed together in small groups (cohorts) and isolated from other inmates and monitored by Wellpath for symptoms."

In addition, the sheriff's office said that it is "coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and the Public Defender’s Office to adjust court appearances to minimize the spread of the virus through the movement of inmates."