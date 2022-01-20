Santa Barbara County Public Health discusses rising coronavirus cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department provided updates on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Van Do-Reynoso, the county's public health director, appeared on NewsChannel Midday for the health department's weekly coronavirus update.

Do-Reynoso spoke with Joe Buttitta about the rising case totals in Santa Barbara County, as well as the challenges public health officials are facing as they continue their critical work in reducing the total number of infections across the county.

County public health officials are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are safe, effective and free, the health department has said.

To find a coronavirus vaccine clinic near you or to schedule an appointment, click here.